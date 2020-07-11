Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $22.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $22,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

ADS opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director John C. Gerspach acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

