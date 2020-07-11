Royal Bank of Canada Buys 37,199 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 353.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of BioTelemetry worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT opened at $41.52 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.