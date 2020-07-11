Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 750 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

