Exane Derivatives Sells 43,665 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 43,665 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.