Hexavest Inc. Sells 17,486 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,486 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 275.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,032,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,910,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,494 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 621.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.