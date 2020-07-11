FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1,564.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $828,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYBE shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $276.46 million, a PE ratio of 275.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.46. CyberOptics Co. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

