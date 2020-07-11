Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 824.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 2,031.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 128,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE NUE opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

