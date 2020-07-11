Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,967,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,132,000 after buying an additional 3,141,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 4,061.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,215,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after buying an additional 2,161,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

