Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

