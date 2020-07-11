Cypress Capital Group Has $474,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.12 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

