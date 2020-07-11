Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 603 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

