Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,481 Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Universal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Universal by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Universal by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 393.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Universal by 22.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Corp has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $632.09 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.