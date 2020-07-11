State Street Corp Decreases Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,163,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Pentair worth $302,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pentair by 23.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 49,095 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pentair by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of PNR opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.