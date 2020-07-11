Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,329 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE:SNN opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.56.

SNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.