Canandaigua National Corp Invests $328,000 in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,486 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,540,000 after purchasing an additional 372,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,583,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after purchasing an additional 250,327 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $13,857,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.