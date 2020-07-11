Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the fourth quarter worth $15,254,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth about $2,856,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Regenxbio by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 10.64. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 197.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $281,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,260. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Regenxbio Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.