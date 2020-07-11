State Street Corp Has $328.91 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.18% of Marvell Technology Group worth $328,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $38.25.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $427,207.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $562,325.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,175. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.52.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Street Corp Decreases Position in Pentair PLC
State Street Corp Decreases Position in Pentair PLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,329 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,329 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc
Canandaigua National Corp Invests $328,000 in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Canandaigua National Corp Invests $328,000 in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Regenxbio Inc Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC
Regenxbio Inc Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC
State Street Corp Has $328.91 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
State Street Corp Has $328.91 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $180,000 in Conagra Brands Inc
FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $180,000 in Conagra Brands Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report