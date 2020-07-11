State Street Corp Has $328.91 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.18% of Marvell Technology Group worth $328,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $38.25.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $427,207.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $562,325.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,867,175. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.52.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

