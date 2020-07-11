FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $180,000 in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,954 shares of company stock worth $19,779,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

