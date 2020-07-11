State Street Corp Acquires 1,492,124 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.39% of TD Ameritrade worth $260,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

