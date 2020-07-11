Exane Derivatives Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 6,157.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,954 shares of company stock worth $19,779,673. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

