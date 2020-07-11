Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

