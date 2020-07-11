Diversified Trust Co Has $287,000 Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter worth $61,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $83,272,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,078,000 after purchasing an additional 930,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after purchasing an additional 830,781 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,440,000 after buying an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Consumer Edge lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

NYSE TAP opened at $34.66 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.