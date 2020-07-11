Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 323,644 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $30.09 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

