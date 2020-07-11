Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

BATS EZU opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

