Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,797 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

