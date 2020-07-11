Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,084,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 675,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after buying an additional 194,896 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $653,435.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,779,673. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

CAG opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.