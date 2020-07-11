APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 297,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,779,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

