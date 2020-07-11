Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,582,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,065,000 after buying an additional 280,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,136,000 after buying an additional 292,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,573,000 after acquiring an additional 321,158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $125,199,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of GLPI opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

