Morgan Stanley Has $6.70 Million Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.40% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 93,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period.

PFM stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

