U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.