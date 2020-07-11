TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 293,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,100,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

