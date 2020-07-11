Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1,160.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,473 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

