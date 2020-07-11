Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $50,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

