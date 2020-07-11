Cypress Capital Group Boosts Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Truist Financial stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

