Invesco Ltd. Has $3.39 Million Stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $264,850.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $824,876. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

