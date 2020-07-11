147,462 Shares in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $38.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.44%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

