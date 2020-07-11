Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $36.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.