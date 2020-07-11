Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $10.12 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20,609.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 52,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,936 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 226.2% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 74,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 51,581 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 505.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 106,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $36.20 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

