Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 4,688 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

