DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,790 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 469.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,779,673. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

