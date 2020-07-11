Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $298.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $297.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of COST opened at $326.23 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $328.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.47. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $9,095,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

