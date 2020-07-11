Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $298.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $297.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.
COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.
Shares of COST opened at $326.23 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $328.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.47. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $9,095,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
