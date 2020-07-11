Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells $75,093.48 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,917.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 76,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares during the period. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.