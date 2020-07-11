Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $31.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

PINS opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 736,966 shares of company stock worth $15,595,706.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 125.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

