APG Asset Management N.V. Has $7.34 Million Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.27% of PVH worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in PVH by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. PVH Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

