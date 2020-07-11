Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $627,000 Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 527.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.05.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

