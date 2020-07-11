Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.65% of UFP Technologies worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a market capitalization of $328.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.80. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

