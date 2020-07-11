Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

