EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,006 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $6,079,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.