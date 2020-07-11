Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,961 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,355 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,523,396,000 after acquiring an additional 240,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $865,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $634,930,000 after purchasing an additional 544,041 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $426,184,000 after purchasing an additional 404,083 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

LVS opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

