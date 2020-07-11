iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 46,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $24,005,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

